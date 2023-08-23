Are Sarwat Gilani and Indian actress Parveen Babi related?

Sarwat Gilani, an accomplished actress in Lollywood, has earned recognition for her outstanding performance in the international film Joyland. She has solidified her place among the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Her stunning portrayal has created a buzz, earning her high praise from critics. Recently, she unveiled her connection with the veteran Indian actress and model Parveen Babi.
For the unversed, Parveen Babi had garnered fame for her iconic roles in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and early 1980s. Revered for her captivating and glamorous acting style, she was among the highest-paid actresses of her time.
During an interview, hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt, Gilani was posed with a question: "Your grandfather was a leader in the princely state of Manavadar, and when he came to Pakistan, he kept this fact concealed. Why did he choose to do so? If you were in India, you could have held significant prominence."
In response, Gilani revealed, "Parveen Babi is my great aunt, and the lineage is referred to as the Babi dynasty. This fact has indeed been concealed for almost two decades. I chose not to broadcast it because I believe that individuals hailing from distinguished 'Royal' backgrounds tend to maintain humility and refrain from flaunting their regal heritage."
Gilani's acting repertoire encompasses an array of notable dramas such as Azar Ki Ayegi Barat, Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan, Zakhm, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Aahista Aahista, Seeta Bagri, Pujaran, and Churails.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,900 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $3 to settle at $1,904 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Aug-2023/gold-price-sees-a-massive-jump-by-rs4-600-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.