Are Sarwat Gilani and Indian actress Parveen Babi related?

Maheen Khawaja 11:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Sarwat Gilani
Source: Instagram

Sarwat Gilani, an accomplished actress in Lollywood, has earned recognition for her outstanding performance in the international film Joyland. She has solidified her place among the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Her stunning portrayal has created a buzz, earning her high praise from critics. Recently, she unveiled her connection with the veteran Indian actress and model Parveen Babi.

For the unversed, Parveen Babi had garnered fame for her iconic roles in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and early 1980s. Revered for her captivating and glamorous acting style, she was among the highest-paid actresses of her time.

During an interview, hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt, Gilani was posed with a question: "Your grandfather was a leader in the princely state of Manavadar, and when he came to Pakistan, he kept this fact concealed. Why did he choose to do so? If you were in India, you could have held significant prominence."

In response, Gilani revealed, "Parveen Babi is my great aunt, and the lineage is referred to as the Babi dynasty. This fact has indeed been concealed for almost two decades. I chose not to broadcast it because I believe that individuals hailing from distinguished 'Royal' backgrounds tend to maintain humility and refrain from flaunting their regal heritage."

Gilani's acting repertoire encompasses an array of notable dramas such as Azar Ki Ayegi Barat, Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan, Zakhm, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Aahista Aahista, Seeta Bagri, Pujaran, and Churails

Sarwat Gilani believes her "future" political party will offer free education

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

