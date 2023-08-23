Search

Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband of selling intimate videos for millions

Web Desk 11:35 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is no stranger to controversy. While her acting career has garnered attention, her personal life has always been a hot topic of discussion. Recently, she has been in the spotlight due to her tumultuous love life with her recent ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani.

The former couple recently announced their divorce followed by a barrage of accusations and allegations. While Durrani accused Sawant of domestic violence and money extortion, Sawant also threw shade at her ex-husband accusing him of selling her indecent videos for millions.

In a conversation with the media outlets, Sawant said that Durrani subjected her to torture after a few months of their marriage. During the honeymoon, Durrani filmed intimate content and sold them for INR 50 lakhs each.

Sawant further alleged that Durrani had intimate relations not only with other girls but also with boys in her house in Dubai. 

“He threatened to defame me if I whispered a word to the media,” Sawant commented.

Sawant added that her stardom brings drama everywhere she goes and accused Durrani of using that as bait to kickstart his career in B-Town. 

“Adil tortured me mentally so much that I miscarried,” she added further. “He never took me shopping or spent a penny on me.”

Sawant and Durrani met in 2022 and started dating. The couple then announced their matrimonial union earlier this year. Sawant even embraced Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

'I've recited Kalma and it's my duty to offer prayers," says Rakhi Sawant

