Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband of selling intimate videos for millions

Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is no stranger to controversy. While her acting career has garnered attention, her personal life has always been a hot topic of discussion. Recently, she has been in the spotlight due to her tumultuous love life with her recent ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani.
The former couple recently announced their divorce followed by a barrage of accusations and allegations. While Durrani accused Sawant of domestic violence and money extortion, Sawant also threw shade at her ex-husband accusing him of selling her indecent videos for millions.
In a conversation with the media outlets, Sawant said that Durrani subjected her to torture after a few months of their marriage. During the honeymoon, Durrani filmed intimate content and sold them for INR 50 lakhs each.
Sawant further alleged that Durrani had intimate relations not only with other girls but also with boys in her house in Dubai.
“He threatened to defame me if I whispered a word to the media,” Sawant commented.
Sawant added that her stardom brings drama everywhere she goes and accused Durrani of using that as bait to kickstart his career in B-Town.
“Adil tortured me mentally so much that I miscarried,” she added further. “He never took me shopping or spent a penny on me.”
Sawant and Durrani met in 2022 and started dating. The couple then announced their matrimonial union earlier this year. Sawant even embraced Islam and changed her name to Fatima.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,900 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $3 to settle at $1,904 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.
