'I've recited Kalma and it's my duty to offer prayers," says Rakhi Sawant

India's most popular dancer and Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi Sawant, recently tied the knot.
Surprising the media with the biggest news of 2023 so far, Sawant shared pictures of her intimate Nikah ceremony with long-time beau, Adil Khan Durrani. However, what came as a bigger surprise was the 44-year-old star changing her name to be with her beloved.
She accepted Islam before marrying her Muslim friend Adil Khan. Talking to the Indian media, she said that she has read the word so now it is her duty to offer prayers.
Responding to a reporter's question about prayer, Rakhi revealed that she prays. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, "My husband is a Muslim and I have recited the kalma, so it is my duty to pray. It happens, I pray and pray to my God, no one can stop me from that."
Health of Rakhi's mother has been deteriorating, causing a lot of distress to her family. Hence, she visited the Dargah along with her husband to pray for her mother's recovery.
In the viral video, the actress can be seen buying flower garlands outside the dargah. Rakhi said that she is visiting the dargah for the first time and will pray that her mother gets well and her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani is successful.
On the work front, Sawant was last seen in Ek Kahani Julie Ki, Upeksha, Article 370 and Lockdown.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
