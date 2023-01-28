Search

'I've recited Kalma and it's my duty to offer prayers," says Rakhi Sawant

Web Desk 10:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
'I've recited Kalma and it's my duty to offer prayers,
Source: Instagram

India's most popular dancer and Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi Sawant, recently tied the knot.

Surprising the media with the biggest news of 2023 so far, Sawant shared pictures of her intimate Nikah ceremony with long-time beau, Adil Khan Durrani. However, what came as a bigger surprise was the 44-year-old star changing her name to be with her beloved.

She accepted Islam before marrying her Muslim friend Adil Khan. Talking to the Indian media, she said that she has read the word so now it is her duty to offer prayers.

Responding to a reporter's question about prayer, Rakhi revealed that she prays. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, "My husband is a Muslim and I have recited the kalma, so it is my duty to pray. It happens, I pray and pray to my God, no one can stop me from that."

Health of Rakhi's mother has been deteriorating, causing a lot of distress to her family. Hence, she visited the Dargah along with her husband to pray for her mother's recovery.

In the viral video, the actress can be seen buying flower garlands outside the dargah. Rakhi said that she is visiting the dargah for the first time and will pray that her mother gets well and her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani is successful. 

On the work front, Sawant was last seen in Ek Kahani Julie Ki, Upeksha, Article 370 and Lockdown. 

Rakhi Sawant freed after hours of detention in Sherlyn Chopra's defamation case

Web Desk
