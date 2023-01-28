Search

BusinessPakistan

Pakistani rupee continues losing streak against dollar, plunges further to 271

Web Desk 10:42 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Pakistani rupee continues losing streak against dollar, plunges further to 271
Source: File photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee has nosedived to notch its biggest losing streak in almost two decades after foreign exchange giants removed a cap on the currency.

The currency of cash strapped nation tumbled to a record low of 271 against the greenback as the government relaxed its grip to win a crucial bailout package from IMF.

On Friday, the USD increased closed a historic week where it increased more than Rs30 in the interbank market.

Following the shocking devaluation of local currency, the external debt of the South Asian nation ballooned by Rs4 trillion, which is said to be nearly half of its fiscal budget of Rs9.5 trillion.

Pakistani rupee devaluation triggers meme fest on Twitter

The massive devaluation occurred after Sharif led federal government removed an unofficial cap on the USD-PKR exchange rate to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

09:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal defend Asif Ali Zardari against Imran Khan’s ‘dangerous’ accusations

08:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Pakistani forces bust network of TTP suicide bombers, facilitators in latest operations in KP

01:09 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

PSX closes in red as KSE-100 index plunges by 396 points

07:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Gold price crosses Rs200,000 per tola mark as Pakistani rupee dips to historic low

06:08 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

France opens master-level scholarships for Pakistani students

01:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Student ridiculed for speaking Urdu at Karachi school

10:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: