Pakistani rupee continues losing streak against dollar, plunges further to 271

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee has nosedived to notch its biggest losing streak in almost two decades after foreign exchange giants removed a cap on the currency.
The currency of cash strapped nation tumbled to a record low of 271 against the greenback as the government relaxed its grip to win a crucial bailout package from IMF.
On Friday, the USD increased closed a historic week where it increased more than Rs30 in the interbank market.
Following the shocking devaluation of local currency, the external debt of the South Asian nation ballooned by Rs4 trillion, which is said to be nearly half of its fiscal budget of Rs9.5 trillion.
The massive devaluation occurred after Sharif led federal government removed an unofficial cap on the USD-PKR exchange rate to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
