Student ridiculed for speaking Urdu at Karachi school

KARACHI – A student was punished allegedly for speaking Urdu at a private school in North Nazimabad.

A viral video on social media showed student Musa Atif's father complaining about the school administration's behaviour. Another video surfaced in which Musa discussed an incident, which occurred at the school, showing chalk on his cheek.

Musa's father claimed that his son was humiliated at the school for speaking Urdu and that other students mocked and plastered Musa's face. He stated that he attempted to address the issue with the school administration but he has yet to hear their response.

کراچی سیویلائیزیش پبلک اسکول میں اردو بولنے پر مبینہ طور پر بچے کے منہ پر کالک لگادی گئی: متاثرہ بچے کے باپ کا دعویٰ pic.twitter.com/pWTZTlL1nz — Tariq Habib (@tariqhabib1) January 27, 2023

Musa's father stated that the incident has greatly impacted his son's self-esteem, leading to the decision to withdraw him from the school.

In response to the video circulating on social media, the Directorate of Private Schools took notice of the incident and sought a reply from the school.

While the incident has yet to be confirmed or denied, a three-member committee has been formed to conduct an investigation. The committee will be visiting the school on Monday to gather information.