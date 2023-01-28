Shaista Lodhi shares details about skincare treatments and much more [DP Exclusive]

Shaista Lodhi is a versatile Pakistani television personality known for her work as an actress, host, and dermatologist.

She has been active in the entertainment industry since 2001 and has hosted numerous popular shows, earning her a reputation as one of the most beloved television hosts in the country.

Being a doctor by profession, she's running her own aesthetics clinic, dealing with skin, hair or weight issues. In an interview with Daily Pakistan, she shared some key insights about her aesthetic clinic and skincare treatments. The Waada star also said that she isn't fond of skin whitening.

In a rapid-fire round, she came up with amazing yet funny replies in response to the questions about what treatments should each celebrity get like Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Shoaib Malik.

On the work front, Lodhi was recently seen in Pardes and Uff Yeh Biwiyaan. She will next be seen in Samjhota.