Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on weight loss and slimming drips

Noor Fatima 11:11 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Source: Shaista Lodhi (Instagram)

Shaista Lodhi is one of the earliest, most successful television hosts in Pakistan who rose to prominence for their interesting and engaging morning shows.

The dermatologist-cum-host has amassed a huge fan following not just with her television shows, but also for her beauty tips during her appearances which allowed the 51-year-old star to ace every domain with perfection. Having a remarkable influence on millions of people, the Utho Jago Pakistan presenter recently appeared on her fellow host, Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan where she shared two cents on risky ways taken by people to lose weight.

Being a doctor by profession, and having her own aesthetics clinic dealing with skin, hair, or weight issues. During the conversation where the guests and hosts discussed how people resort to risky procedures including fat transfer, liposuction, or tummy tucks, the Pardes actress revealed how "weight loss is more about the diet and less about the extra effort."  

The dermatologist also shared the reality of slimming drips and procedures like fat freezing for people who aim to lose weight faster. Lodhi suggested that she treated patients with drips for weight loss which worked well for them. However there's one catch, Lodhi revealed that the drips work only for people who have stable medical reports, and their weight is 30-40 kg more than their BMI weight.

The Waada star also said that she isn't fond of crash diets that cut back carbohydrates which are not only harmful but are also uncertain. 

On the work front, Lodhi was recently seen in Pardes, and Uff Yeh Biwiyaan. She will next be seen in Samjhota.

Shaista Lodhi leaves fans worried after falling during live show

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

