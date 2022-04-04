Shaista Lodhi leaves fans worried after she falls during live show
04:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Shaista Lodhi leaves fans worried after she falls during live show
Source: @iamshaistalodhi (Instagram)
Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in showbiz. Now, Lodhi has returned back to the screen as she heads the team Peshawar Stallions in the game show ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’ (JPL).

The Jeeto Pakistan show aired its first Ramadan episode and needless to say, the show has its fair share of light and fun-filled moments.

However, the Pardes star narrowly escaped an accident as she tripped during the live show. As soon as the mishap took place, everyone rushed to Lodhi's aid and helped her.

