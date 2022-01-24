Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral
Share
Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting shows and now she is winning hearts with her killer dance moves.
This time around, the Pardes star was spotted dazzling at an intimate celebration with her husband Adnan Lodhi and showcasing her killer dance moves.
Setting the dance floor ablaze, Lodhi's breathtaking dance moves have been adored by her massive fan following.
Dressed to the nines in a stunning red ensemble, the 44-year-old star held a Qawali night and during this mesmerizing event, she danced her heart out with her husband.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
