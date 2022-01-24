Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral

Web Desk
05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral
Share

Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting shows and now she is winning hearts with her killer dance moves.

This time around, the Pardes star was spotted dazzling at an intimate celebration with her husband Adnan Lodhi and showcasing her killer dance moves.

Setting the dance floor ablaze, Lodhi's breathtaking dance moves have been adored by her massive fan following.

Dressed to the nines in a stunning red ensemble, the 44-year-old star held a Qawali night and during this mesmerizing event, she danced her heart out with her husband.

Celebrities join Nida Yasir at brother's wedding 09:25 PM | 12 Jan, 2022

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir was recently spotted dazzling at her brother's wedding festivities and needless to ...

More From This Category
Yasir Hussain shares his stance on second marriage
04:40 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Humaima Malick quashes marriage rumours
03:55 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Shaheen Afridi crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the ...
02:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Alizeh Shah offered 'item song' after her smoking ...
03:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera set dance floor ...
05:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
Asim Azhar wishes Merub Ali on her birthday 
04:19 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr