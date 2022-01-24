Ramiz praises ‘Incredible 3’ – Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen for winning ICC awards
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday heaped praises on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi over their fantastic achievements at ICC awards.
Taking to Twitter, Raja called the trio “incredible 3”.
“The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning,” he wrote.
Skipper Babar Azam won three ICC awards for his incredible performance in 2021. The international cricket body declared the 27-year-old batter as Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year and captain of the ODI and Test Teams of the Year 2021.
ICC names Babar Azam captain of ODI Team of the ... 01:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Babar Azam captain of the ODI Team of the Year ...
Pakistani opener batsman and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.
ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the ... 12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani opener batsman and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I ...
Shaheen Afridi, the tall Pakistani quick, bagged two titles as he has been crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the year and also named in Test Team of the Year along with Hasan Ali and Fawad Alam.
Shaheen Afridi crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the ... 02:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi was crowned cricketer of the year by the world governing body for ...
