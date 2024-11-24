Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Zimbabwe sets 206-run target for Pakistan in first ODI

The first match of the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe saw the hosts setting a target of 206 runs for the visiting team. The game is being played in Zimbabwe, where Pakistan’s bowlers showcased a commendable performance, restricting the home team to 205 runs in 40.2 overs.

Debutant Faisal Akram and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha led the bowling attack, each claiming three wickets. Haris Rauf added one wicket to his tally, while Abdullah Shafique impressed with a sharp run-out. Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Hasnain also contributed, dismissing one batter each.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, a decision that paid off as the bowling unit kept Zimbabwe under pressure throughout the innings. Faisal Akram, making his international debut, demonstrated great skill and composure, marking an impactful start to his career.

The Pakistani playing XI featured a mix of experienced and emerging talent, including Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haseebullah, Salman Agha, and Irfan Khan. The bowling lineup consisted of Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Faisal Akram.

Pakistan now looks to chase down the target of 206 runs and secure a victory to take the lead in the series. The match continues to keep fans on edge as both teams aim to set the tone for the remainder of the series.

