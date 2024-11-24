Violent clashes erupt across Punjab as PTI workers confront police

Punjab witnessed a day of unrest as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed with law enforcement across the province and in Islamabad. The protests, marked by stone-pelting and defiance of Section 144, led to violent confrontations and arrests.

Faizabad: Protesters Blocked from Entering Islamabad

In Faizabad, PTI workers attempted to march into the federal capital but were met with heavy police deployment. When their efforts were thwarted, the protesters began pelting stones at the officers.

Police officials condemned the actions, stating, “No miscreant will be allowed to break the law. Those involved will face strict legal consequences.”

Gujranwala: Ex-MNA Leads Violent Rally

In Gujranwala’s Tatlay Aali area, former PTI MNA Bilal Ijaz led a march in defiance of Section 144. Tensions escalated as police tried to disperse the demonstrators. Protesters responded with physical violence, forcing the officers to temporarily retreat.

Amid the chaos, six PTI workers were arrested, but Rana Bilal Ijaz and the district president reportedly escaped custody during the melee.

Faisalabad-Sargodha Road: Hundreds Arrested Amid Clashes

On the Faisalabad-Sargodha Road, violent confrontations broke out near an interchange. PTI protesters hurled stones at police, prompting reinforcements to restore order.

Over 400 people, including a member of the provincial assembly, were arrested on charges of violating Section 144 and resorting to violence.

Dera Ismail Khan: Tear Gas Used to Disperse Protesters

At the Isakhel Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan, protesters attacked law enforcement, forcing the police to use tear gas. Despite this, the demonstrators managed to push back the officers, who eventually had to retreat.

Prominent Arrests Amid Protests

Among those arrested was Rehana Dar, a PTI supporter seen prominently waving the party flag during the protests. Reports suggest several detained women were later released from custody.

Authorities Respond with Firm Action

Law enforcement has vowed to maintain order, reiterating that such actions will not go unpunished. “No one is above the law,” a police spokesperson declared.

These violent clashes have highlighted the growing political tension in Pakistan, raising concerns about further unrest as both sides remain steadfast in their positions.