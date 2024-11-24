Another polio case in Pakistan pushes 2024 tally to 55

DI KHAN – Another polio case was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the national tally to 55.

An eight-month-old girl from Union Council Morgha in Dera Ismail Khan has been diagnosed with polio, marking the sixth case reported from the district this year.

In 2024, the total number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 14, including six cases from Dera Ismail Khan, two each from Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat, and one case each from Mohmand and Nowshera districts.

Nationwide, the total number of polio cases reported this year stands at 55, with 26 from Balochistan, 14 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and the federal capital, Islamabad.