QILA SAIFULLAH – A three-year-old child has been confirmed to have the polio virus, making this the second case reported from Qila Saifullah this year.

The total number of cases in Balochistan this year has reached 23.

The total number of cases in the country this year has reached 46, with 23 cases reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, 9 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.