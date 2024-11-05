Muhammad Asif reaches final of IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif has reached the final of the IBSF World Snooker Championship.

In the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship held in Qatar, Muhammad Asif defeated Cyprus’s Michael Georgiou with a score of 5-3.

Asif’s scores in the semi-final were 53-57, 5-71, 0-94, 6-111, 45-77, 9-73, 24-74, and 51-58.

Muhammad Asif also played a century break in the fourth frame of the semi-final. After losing the first two frames, Asif won four consecutive frames, although his opponent claimed the seventh frame.

Asif made the eighth frame decisive and clinched the victory. This is the third time that Muhammad Asif has reached the final of the IBSF World Snooker Championship; he previously won the World Snooker final in 2012 and 2019.

Asif is the third player to play three World Snooker Championship finals. India’s Pankaj Advani has played four finals, winning three, while Iran’s Amir Sarkosh reached three finals but has not won a title.