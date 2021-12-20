Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah booked in teenage girl's rape case
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah has been booked in the federal capital for allegedly harassing a girl and abetting rape, it emerged on Monday.
A woman has lodged a complaint against the right-arm bowler at the Shalimar Police Station. Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering FIR.
The complainant claimed that a friend of Shah had raped her at gunpoint and also filmed it. Later, the national cricketer and his friend threatened her to share the video on social media, the FIR said, adding that Yasir Shah also warned of embroiling her in the case if she contacted the police.
According to FIR, when the victim contacted Shah on Twitter to explain her ordeal, he said: “I like teenage girls and also warned me [the victim] of severe consequences”.
Yasir Shah is yet to comment on the allegations.
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah booked in teenage girl's rape case06:29 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as Lahore Qalandars captain05:38 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Kanwar Arsalan celebrates Fatima Effendi's birthday in Dubai04:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral04:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021