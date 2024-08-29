Pakistan drop Shaheen Afridi for second Test against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped from the team for the second Test match against Bangladesh.

The second and final Test of the series will start on August 30 in Rawalpindi, with rain expected during the match, which could affect play.

During a press conference in Islamabad, head coach Jason Gillespie stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi will not be available for the second Test, as they are working on certain aspects to make his bowling more effective.

The head coach mentioned that Shaheen Afridi has been taken into confidence regarding this decision, and he fully understands and appreciates the reasoning behind it. He added that Shaheen has been given some feedback and is working on certain areas in his bowling to potentially become more effective.

Jason Gillespie also noted that Shaheen Afridi is playing cricket in all three formats, and they want to see his best performance, for which Azhar Mahmood is working with him.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Shaheen Afridi had traveled to Karachi due to the birth of his son, but he has since rejoined the team.