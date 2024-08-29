Pakistan drop Shaheen Afridi for second Test against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped from the team for the second Test match against Bangladesh.
The second and final Test of the series will start on August 30 in Rawalpindi, with rain expected during the match, which could affect play.
During a press conference in Islamabad, head coach Jason Gillespie stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi will not be available for the second Test, as they are working on certain aspects to make his bowling more effective.
The head coach mentioned that Shaheen Afridi has been taken into confidence regarding this decision, and he fully understands and appreciates the reasoning behind it. He added that Shaheen has been given some feedback and is working on certain areas in his bowling to potentially become more effective.
Jason Gillespie also noted that Shaheen Afridi is playing cricket in all three formats, and they want to see his best performance, for which Azhar Mahmood is working with him.
It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Shaheen Afridi had traveled to Karachi due to the birth of his son, but he has since rejoined the team.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
