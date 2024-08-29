Search

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates 'Home Solar System Program' in Sindh 

05:42 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates ‘Home Solar System Program’ in Sindh 

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday inaugurated “Home Solar System Program” in Sindh by distributing solar systems to the underprivileged people.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Nasir Shah welcomed the Chairman.

According to the spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Home Solar System by turning on the switch. 

Later, solar systems were distributed among deserving individuals.

In his speech, Provincial Minister for Energy Nasir Shah stated that due to the rain, the distribution of solar panels in Karachi and Larkana is starting today. 

Following Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directive, the Sindh Chief Minister allocated funds in the budget. Initially, 200,000 people will be provided with solar panels, fans, four bulbs, and a charger.

He added that the scope of this scheme will be expanded in collaboration with the World Bank. Solar systems are being installed first in off-grid areas. There are three electricity distribution companies in Sindh, and once our affordable electricity projects are completed, we will provide 100 to 200 units of free electricity.

