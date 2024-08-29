Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates ‘Home Solar System Program’ in Sindh 

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday inaugurated “Home Solar System Program” in Sindh by distributing solar systems to the underprivileged people.
A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Nasir Shah welcomed the Chairman.
According to the spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Home Solar System by turning on the switch.
Later, solar systems were distributed among deserving individuals.
In his speech, Provincial Minister for Energy Nasir Shah stated that due to the rain, the distribution of solar panels in Karachi and Larkana is starting today.
Following Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directive, the Sindh Chief Minister allocated funds in the budget. Initially, 200,000 people will be provided with solar panels, fans, four bulbs, and a charger.
He added that the scope of this scheme will be expanded in collaboration with the World Bank. Solar systems are being installed first in off-grid areas. There are three electricity distribution companies in Sindh, and once our affordable electricity projects are completed, we will provide 100 to 200 units of free electricity.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
