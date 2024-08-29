CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza discusses military ties with Omani leadership 

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza discussed military cooperation with Omani leadership as he is paying an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.
During his visit to Oman, the CJCSC held separates meetings with Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF) Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Services Chiefs and Chairman of Strategic and Defense Academy, ISPR said.
During separately-held meetings, both sides discussed military cooperation including training, security, counter-terrorism, defence industry and regional security environment; and acknowledged the commonality of views to expand military to military relationship and forge deeper strategic ties.
The Omani dignitaries acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
