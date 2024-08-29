K-Electric cuts power to Pakistan Railways over Rs200 million unpaid dues

KARACHI - K-Electric has disconnected the power supply to several key Pakistan Railways offices, including the City Railway Station and Railways colonies, over unpaid dues exceeding Rs200 million. The move has disrupted railway operations, particularly affecting the booking office and the engine loco shed.

The disconnection is part of K-Electric’s broader efforts to recover substantial outstanding payments from various defaulters. In addition to cutting power to the railways, K-Electric has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft across the city.

In a separate operation, K-Electric, with support from law enforcement agencies, conducted raids in the Jahangirabad and Jalalabad areas. These raids uncovered widespread power theft and illegal hydrant operations, resulting in the seizure of 450 kilograms of illegal cables used to steal over 500,000 units of electricity in the past six months.

As part of its ongoing "Kunda Removal Campaign," K-Electric has also established facilitation camps to offer consumers convenient services and support. These initiatives aim to protect consumer interests, reduce line losses, and enhance the integrity of K-Electric's power distribution network.

The power utility's aggressive measures underscore its commitment to addressing the challenges posed by unpaid dues and electricity theft, which have long plagued the city's energy infrastructure.