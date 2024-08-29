LHC announces holiday on August 31

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced a holiday in all the subordinate courts located in Kasur region.

The high court has issued a notification in this regard, stating that all civil and session courts in Kasur will remain closed on Saturday, August 31.

Registrar High Court Abhar Gul issued the notification after getting approval from the LHC chief justice.

Earlier, the administration has announced a local holiday in Kasur district on August 31 on account of the Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

Deputy Commissione Kasur Captain (r) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has issued a notification in this regard, stating that a local holiday will be observed on Aug 31, Saturday.

A number of religious scholars are expected to attend the celebrations and highlight different aspects of the life of Sufi Saint during the three-day Urs celebrations.

Devotees and admirers from across the country visit the shrine of the Sufi poet to commemorate his life and teachings.

The celebration features a variety of cultural and religious activities, such as poetry recitations, musical performances, and spiritual gatherings.