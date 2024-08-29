Karsaz accident: Prime suspect Natasha’s husband gets protective bail from SHC

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has granted protective bail to the husband of Natasha Danish, the accused in the Karsaz accident which claimed two lives in Karachi earlier this month.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued in court that his client had no connection with the entire incident, as the accused is already in jail, and requested protective bail for his client.

The court accepted the request for protective bail and directed the petitioner to submit a bond of Rs50,000 to get the seven-day protective bail.

A day earlier, reports claimed that evidence of highly addictive crystal metham-phetamine, also known as ice, was found in medical reports of Natasha Danish.

After arresting her, police had sent her blood and urine samples for medical examination to different laboratories. The reports have revealed that she was high on ice when the deadly incident took place, local media reported.

“Traces of ice were found in her urine,” ARY reported.

Earlier this month, a man and her daughter were tragically killed by a speeding SUV in Karsaz.

A CCTV footage shows the luxury SUV speeding in a service lane before colliding with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

A court in Karachi has sent Natasha on a 14-day judicial remand after the fatal accident.