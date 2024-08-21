Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally fit 

KARACHI –The head of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s psychiatry department has declared the woman involved in killing of two people in Karsaz accident in Karachi mentally fit.

Psychiatrist Dr Channi Lal declared Natasha Danish Iqbal mentally fit and discharged her from the hospital.

Lal said the family of Natasha had claimed that she was not in perfect mental health, however, they failed to produce any case history.

He said the suspect did not make attempt to hurt herself during her stay in the hospital.

A day earlier, the suspect's lawyer, Amir Mansoob, told the court that his client had been under psychiatric treatment for five years and was not in a condition to appear before the court. He explained that patients with her condition are often kept in isolation and may not remember their actions, stating that she had taken the vehicle without permission. He also requested for her bail in the case.

The court however denied the lawyer's request for bail, citing the suspect's absence and the fact that the presiding judge was on special magisterial duty, which limited his authority to grant bail.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's largest city and country's financial hub saw a deadly accident that led to the deaths of two individuals, identified as father-daughter duo, while five persons suffered injuries.

The wife of a Karachi-based businessman was driving the SUV that rammed into the bike and passersby. The female driver attempted to escape the scene but was intercepted by a crowd and later handed over to the authorities.