Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

KARACHI – The CCTV footage of a deadly road accident that claimed two lives in Karsaz area of Karachi has surfaced online.

The footage shows an SUV ramming into a motorcycle and later hitting a car before overturning on the road.

The car was driving by a woman, who has been identified as wife of a Karachi-based businessman. The female driver attempted to escape the scene but was intercepted by a crowd and later handed over to the authorities.

Watch the Video