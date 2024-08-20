NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lodged a fresh Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the accountability court.

This new reference, consisting of two volumes, was submitted by NAB's investigation officer, Mohsin Haroon, and case officer, Waqar-ul-Hassan. According to sources, the Registrar of the Accountability Court will first review the reference. After addressing any potential objections, the case will be forwarded to the court’s Administrative Judge, who will determine whether to hear the case himself or assign it to another court.

Presently, Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already overseeing the £190 million reference case.

Previously, NAB had conducted an investigation of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail, where they were detained on July 13. Both were kept in NAB custody for 37 days for questioning. During this period, NAB provided them with a detailed questionnaire, to which they duly submitted their responses. After the investigation was completed, on August 19, they were both placed in judicial custody.