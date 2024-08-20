NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lodged a fresh Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the accountability court.
This new reference, consisting of two volumes, was submitted by NAB's investigation officer, Mohsin Haroon, and case officer, Waqar-ul-Hassan. According to sources, the Registrar of the Accountability Court will first review the reference. After addressing any potential objections, the case will be forwarded to the court’s Administrative Judge, who will determine whether to hear the case himself or assign it to another court.
Presently, Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already overseeing the £190 million reference case.
Previously, NAB had conducted an investigation of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail, where they were detained on July 13. Both were kept in NAB custody for 37 days for questioning. During this period, NAB provided them with a detailed questionnaire, to which they duly submitted their responses. After the investigation was completed, on August 19, they were both placed in judicial custody.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
