NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

04:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
imran khan and bushra bibi

ISLAMABAD -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lodged a fresh Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the accountability court.

This new reference, consisting of two volumes, was submitted by NAB's investigation officer, Mohsin Haroon, and case officer, Waqar-ul-Hassan. According to sources, the Registrar of the Accountability Court will first review the reference. After addressing any potential objections, the case will be forwarded to the court’s Administrative Judge, who will determine whether to hear the case himself or assign it to another court.

Presently, Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already overseeing the £190 million reference case.

Previously, NAB had conducted an investigation of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail, where they were detained on July 13. Both were kept in NAB custody for 37 days for questioning. During this period, NAB provided them with a detailed questionnaire, to which they duly submitted their responses. After the investigation was completed, on August 19, they were both placed in judicial custody.

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

