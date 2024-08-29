Search

Virat Kohli deepfake video slamming Shubhman Gill goes viral

06:18 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
virat kohli

A deepfake video depicting Indian cricket star Virat Kohli harshly criticizing fellow cricketer Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media, sparking significant concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The video, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), features a convincingly altered image of Kohli, who is seen making disparaging remarks about Gill's cricketing potential. In the fabricated clip, Kohli purportedly states, "I've been watching Gill closely, he's talented, no doubt, but there's a huge gap between showing promise and becoming a legend."

The deepfake further exaggerates Kohli's statements by falsely attributing a boastful comment to him: "When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves."

In a disturbing twist, the video also contains fabricated comments where Kohli seemingly praises his own achievements, asserting, "I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings."

The viral deepfake has raised alarm among netizens and experts alike, who are concerned about the potential dangers of AI-generated content and its ability to spread misinformation. The technology, while innovative, has highlighted the urgent need for ethical guidelines and safeguards to prevent the malicious use of such tools.

The video underscores the broader issue of how deepfake technology can be misused to create misleading and harmful content, impacting reputations and public perception. As the debate around digital authenticity continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and responsibility in the digital age.

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

