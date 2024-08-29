Virat Kohli deepfake video slamming Shubhman Gill goes viral

A deepfake video depicting Indian cricket star Virat Kohli harshly criticizing fellow cricketer Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media, sparking significant concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The video, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), features a convincingly altered image of Kohli, who is seen making disparaging remarks about Gill's cricketing potential. In the fabricated clip, Kohli purportedly states, "I've been watching Gill closely, he's talented, no doubt, but there's a huge gap between showing promise and becoming a legend."
The deepfake further exaggerates Kohli's statements by falsely attributing a boastful comment to him: "When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves."
In a disturbing twist, the video also contains fabricated comments where Kohli seemingly praises his own achievements, asserting, "I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings."
The viral deepfake has raised alarm among netizens and experts alike, who are concerned about the potential dangers of AI-generated content and its ability to spread misinformation. The technology, while innovative, has highlighted the urgent need for ethical guidelines and safeguards to prevent the malicious use of such tools.
The video underscores the broader issue of how deepfake technology can be misused to create misleading and harmful content, impacting reputations and public perception. As the debate around digital authenticity continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and responsibility in the digital age.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.