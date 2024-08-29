Virat Kohli deepfake video slamming Shubhman Gill goes viral

A deepfake video depicting Indian cricket star Virat Kohli harshly criticizing fellow cricketer Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media, sparking significant concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The video, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), features a convincingly altered image of Kohli, who is seen making disparaging remarks about Gill's cricketing potential. In the fabricated clip, Kohli purportedly states, "I've been watching Gill closely, he's talented, no doubt, but there's a huge gap between showing promise and becoming a legend."

The deepfake further exaggerates Kohli's statements by falsely attributing a boastful comment to him: "When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves."

In a disturbing twist, the video also contains fabricated comments where Kohli seemingly praises his own achievements, asserting, "I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings."

The viral deepfake has raised alarm among netizens and experts alike, who are concerned about the potential dangers of AI-generated content and its ability to spread misinformation. The technology, while innovative, has highlighted the urgent need for ethical guidelines and safeguards to prevent the malicious use of such tools.

The video underscores the broader issue of how deepfake technology can be misused to create misleading and harmful content, impacting reputations and public perception. As the debate around digital authenticity continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and responsibility in the digital age.