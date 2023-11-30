US exposes India’s nefarious plan to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

WASHINGTON – After the Canadian Prime Minister’s serious allegations against India, authorities in the US have also exposed New Delhi over a failed assassination plot of Sikh separatist.
The international assassination plot surfaced as the US announced charges against a man accused of planning the attempted murder of a vocal Sikh critic.
The shocking claims from Washington are expected to create a rift in ties between Washington and New Delhi. US prosecutors termed the target as a staunch critic of the Modi-led government, which also rooted for Khalistan – a Sikh homeland independent from India.
The man identified as Nikhil Gupta was an Indian man who orchestrated a plan to kill Sikh leader in the US. He was held in the Czech Republic earlier this year and is charged with planning to murder a US national from India.
It said the frontman of the Indian government hired a hitman for $100,000 in cash to eliminate the Sikh leader, but the hitman was an undercover federal agent.
Following the shocking development, White House responded to the murder plot of US citizen with ‘surprise and concern’, and mentioned raising the issue at most senior levels.
Meanwhile, the Indian government, after being left red-faced, said it was looking into the matter and had formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns.
Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.