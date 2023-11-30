US exposes India’s nefarious plan to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

WASHINGTON – After the Canadian Prime Minister’s serious allegations against India, authorities in the US have also exposed New Delhi over a failed assassination plot of Sikh separatist.

The international assassination plot surfaced as the US announced charges against a man accused of planning the attempted murder of a vocal Sikh critic.

The shocking claims from Washington are expected to create a rift in ties between Washington and New Delhi. US prosecutors termed the target as a staunch critic of the Modi-led government, which also rooted for Khalistan – a Sikh homeland independent from India.

The man identified as Nikhil Gupta was an Indian man who orchestrated a plan to kill Sikh leader in the US. He was held in the Czech Republic earlier this year and is charged with planning to murder a US national from India.

It said the frontman of the Indian government hired a hitman for $100,000 in cash to eliminate the Sikh leader, but the hitman was an undercover federal agent.

Following the shocking development, White House responded to the murder plot of US citizen with ‘surprise and concern’, and mentioned raising the issue at most senior levels.

Meanwhile, the Indian government, after being left red-faced, said it was looking into the matter and had formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns.