Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani rupee, after facing blows, saw marginal improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank on Thursday, as the local currency strengthened amid positive economic indicators.
In the early hours of trading, local currency gains appreciated by Rs0.67 against the greenback. PKR was being quoted at 284.72.
In the last session, rupee registered settled at 285.39 against the USD, with a slight increase.
Pakistan witnessed several positive economic indicators and in recent development, Saudi Arabia extended term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan to support Pakistan’s economy.
Furthermore, Kuwait and Gulf nations inked several deals for massive investments.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
