Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani rupee, after facing blows, saw marginal improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank on Thursday, as the local currency strengthened amid positive economic indicators.

In the early hours of trading, local currency gains appreciated by Rs0.67 against the greenback. PKR was being quoted at 284.72.

In the last session, rupee registered settled at 285.39 against the USD, with a slight increase.

Pakistan witnessed several positive economic indicators and in recent development, Saudi Arabia extended term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan to support Pakistan’s economy.

Furthermore, Kuwait and Gulf nations inked several deals for massive investments.