More hostages to be released as Israel, Hamas extend ceeasefire

GAZA CITY – A humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has been extended by another day and more hostages will be freed.

The two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire moments before the week-long truce was set to expire. Hamas took a step forward for ceasefire, giving Tel Aviv a new list of women and child hostages to be released.

Israeli government earlier decided to continue skirmishes if Hamas did not share a new list of hostages.

Qatar, the country that brokered the truce, earlier confirmed that the truce would continue for another day. In a statement. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed Al Ansari said Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day under the existing conditions, which are a cessation of all military activities and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In recent developments, around 100 hostages have been released so far, while 180 Palestinian prisoners have been released and trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and fuel have also been allowed into Gaza.

The ceasefire that extended from its initial four days stopped the relentless bombing that continued for six weeks.

Israel planned to crush Hamas, which rules Gaza, in the wake of last month's assault, when Israel killed over 1,000 people and took 240 hostages.