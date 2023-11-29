Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab among thousands of musicians join hands calling for Gaza ceasefire

Month-long bombardment by Israeli forces caused over 13000 casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from parts of the world and now thousands of artists joined hands to sign a letter, demanding a cease-fire in war torn region.

Relentless attacks in Gaza were no less than a never-forgettable tragedy, and yet another instance of innocent civilians paying the price for ferocious conflict.

As both sides are observing a ceasefire, musicians called on Israel and Hamas to continue the ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab was among the musicians who came forward for the noble cause.

Some other notable artists include Tom Morello, Bikini Kill, Kid Cudi, Kali Uchis, Zack de la Rocha, Lucy Dacus, Vijay Iyer, Nicolás Jaar, Helado Negro, Raffi, and Mandy.

In the letter, the musicians expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who struggle for freedom, justice, and equal rights.

The group reiterated calls upholding the freedom of grassroots activists and artists worldwide to advocate and engage in peaceful means to achieve accountability, to fight injustice, and to pursue freedom, a just peace, and dignity.

They also demanded an end to Gaza siege by Israeli forces. The statement said our vision of a just and peaceful future for all must be our most urgent task. We urge everyone who shares that vision to join us.

This is not the first time celebs have shown support for Gaza. Earlier, Dua Lipa, Michael Stipe and more penned letter to US President Joe Biden, demanding ceasefire.