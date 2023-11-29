Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab among thousands of musicians join hands calling for Gaza ceasefire

Month-long bombardment by Israeli forces caused over 13000 casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from parts of the world and now thousands of artists joined hands to sign a letter, demanding a cease-fire in war torn region.
Relentless attacks in Gaza were no less than a never-forgettable tragedy, and yet another instance of innocent civilians paying the price for ferocious conflict.
As both sides are observing a ceasefire, musicians called on Israel and Hamas to continue the ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab was among the musicians who came forward for the noble cause.
Some other notable artists include Tom Morello, Bikini Kill, Kid Cudi, Kali Uchis, Zack de la Rocha, Lucy Dacus, Vijay Iyer, Nicolás Jaar, Helado Negro, Raffi, and Mandy.
In the letter, the musicians expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who struggle for freedom, justice, and equal rights.
The group reiterated calls upholding the freedom of grassroots activists and artists worldwide to advocate and engage in peaceful means to achieve accountability, to fight injustice, and to pursue freedom, a just peace, and dignity.
They also demanded an end to Gaza siege by Israeli forces. The statement said our vision of a just and peaceful future for all must be our most urgent task. We urge everyone who shares that vision to join us.
This is not the first time celebs have shown support for Gaza. Earlier, Dua Lipa, Michael Stipe and more penned letter to US President Joe Biden, demanding ceasefire.
Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.
Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.6
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.11
|758.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.36
|923.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.1
|322.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.
In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.