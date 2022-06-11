Ayesha Omar and Feroze Khan's new video wins hearts

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and talented actress Ayesha Omar have been creating waves ever since their hit drama serial Habs has been garnering massive like and compliments from the audience.

Recently, the Khaani star and the Bulbulay star were trending on social media after Ayesha shared the sweetest BTS moment from their shooting where the duo shared a good laugh.

"Baasit and Soha.Behind it all. Part 2. P.s. 10 points for guessing what I’m saying. ???? P.p. Styling myself for Soha. What you think?", captioned Omar.

On the work front, Feroze Khan and Ayesha Omar have been praised for their performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah.