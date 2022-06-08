Ayesha Omar's new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

03:05 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar's new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Lollywood actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Rehbara with zeal and zest.

This time around, the Bulblay star and the Udaari actor posted sizzling pictures from a fashion photoshoot. Needless to say, the pictures have set the temperature soaring as the duo flaunted aesthetic flamboyance.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore se Karachi actor posted bold and beautiful portraits from the fashion photoshoot and captioned them. "Danish aur Bubbly ka ISHQ".

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the closeness between the two. Derogatory comments also poured under Ayesha's post.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar was last seen in the film Javed Iqbal while Ahsan Khan has been winning hearts with his performance in Fraud co-starring Saba Qamar.

Romanian singer wants to work with Ayesha Omar 10:49 AM | 8 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading actress and fashionista in ...

