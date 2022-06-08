Ayesha Omar's new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Lollywood actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Rehbara with zeal and zest.

This time around, the Bulblay star and the Udaari actor posted sizzling pictures from a fashion photoshoot. Needless to say, the pictures have set the temperature soaring as the duo flaunted aesthetic flamboyance.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore se Karachi actor posted bold and beautiful portraits from the fashion photoshoot and captioned them. "Danish aur Bubbly ka ISHQ".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the closeness between the two. Derogatory comments also poured under Ayesha's post.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar was last seen in the film Javed Iqbal while Ahsan Khan has been winning hearts with his performance in Fraud co-starring Saba Qamar.