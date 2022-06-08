TikToker Dolly granted bail in forest fire case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to TikTok star Dolly who was booked on the charge of setting fires in the Margalla forest for filming videos.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court delivered the verdict. “Is there any evidence that Dolly set the fire?” the court questioned.“How much financial damage did the fire cause to the trees?” it questioned further.

“It is yet to be estimated how much damage was done,” police said. At last, the court granted bail to TikToker Dolly.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a video on her social media as she was spotted talking to media after 'winning'. "Press talk with media after winning✌️ @muhammad_ahmad_pansota @niazjamshaid ♥️????"

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The influencer collaborated with fashion brand Bling for the video. The aforementioned showed the TikTok posing in front of a forest fire in the background.