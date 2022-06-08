TikToker Dolly granted bail in forest fire case
Web Desk
04:09 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
TikToker Dolly granted bail in forest fire case
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to TikTok star Dolly who was booked on the charge of setting fires in the Margalla forest for filming videos.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court delivered the verdict. “Is there any evidence that Dolly set the fire?” the court questioned.“How much financial damage did the fire cause to the trees?” it questioned further.

“It is yet to be estimated how much damage was done,” police said. At last, the court granted bail to TikToker Dolly.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a video on her social media as she was spotted talking to media after 'winning'. "Press talk with media after winning✌️ @muhammad_ahmad_pansota @niazjamshaid ♥️????"

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The influencer collaborated with fashion brand Bling for the video. The aforementioned showed the TikTok posing in front of a forest fire in the background.

Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral 05:20 PM | 31 May, 2022

Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app ...

More From This Category
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting ...
04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Sarah Khan shares adorable video of daughter ...
04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see Pakistani ...
05:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar's new bold photoshoot sets internet ...
03:05 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistani telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' wins Best ...
03:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Salman Khan denies receiving death threats in his ...
02:40 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting whitening treatments
04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr