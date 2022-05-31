Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral

Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app alongside a verified account.

After creating a furore online with her viral forest fire video, the TikToker seems unfazed by the severe backlash and legal battle and is continuing with her endeavours.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. ???????? (@dollyofficial1)

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.