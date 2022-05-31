Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
Share
Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app alongside a verified account.
After creating a furore online with her viral forest fire video, the TikToker seems unfazed by the severe backlash and legal battle and is continuing with her endeavours.
Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a new video online where she was spotted grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of Dolly in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.
IHC extends TikTok star Dolly's interim bail ... 11:55 PM | 30 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of TikTok sensation Nausheen Saeed, ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s security czar Rana Sanaullah to be indicted in drugs ...06:19 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- State terrorism: Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in ...05:48 PM | 31 May, 2022
- foodpanda names Muntaqa Peracha as new Managing Director in Pakistan05:28 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral05:20 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage rumours with Gohar Rasheed05:00 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022