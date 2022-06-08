Pakistani telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' wins Best Asian Film at Septimius Awards
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistani telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' wins Best Asian Film at Septimius Awards
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' has won in the category of Best Asian Film at the prestigious Septimius Awards.

Mahira Khan performed the role of Pakistan’s first woman Lieutenant-General Nigar Johar in the film.

Along with shedding light on Lt General Nigar’s professional achievements, Aik Hai Nigar also highlighted her personal life, a huge part of which is her husband, Johar Ali Khan, played by actor Bilal Ashraf. The film paved the way for more women climbing their ways to leadership positions in the military and otherwise.

‘Aik Hai Nigar’ is an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) project that revolves around the life of living legend Lt Gen Nigar Johar. The competent surgeon has shattered stereotypes and defied the norms as she is undoubtedly a trendsetter.

The Septimius Awards is an International Film Festival showcasing feature films, documentaries, shorts, animations, television series and screenplays. Its goal is to showcase independent films and projects from around the world and Grant Awards to the best nominees at our yearly festival. 

The Septimius Awards has a wide range of attendees which include Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony winners. 

Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes first woman colonel ... 11:18 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar has been appointed the Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps (AMC). According to ...

More From This Category
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting ...
04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Sarah Khan shares adorable video of daughter ...
04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
TikToker Dolly granted bail in forest fire case
04:09 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see Pakistani ...
05:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar's new bold photoshoot sets internet ...
03:05 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Salman Khan denies receiving death threats in his ...
02:40 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting whitening treatments
04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr