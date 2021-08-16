Zarnish Khan shares adorable photos of her birthday celebration
The gorgeous actor Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, she is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
Marking her 28th birthday, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star kick-started her birthday celebration with balloons, smiles and pretty cakes.
Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while penning a short yet sweet note. Dressed in a cute blue sleepwear, Khan beamed as she was spotted in front of three birthday cakes.
"excuse the cheesy music in the background! Lol Ahhh super homesick… Thanks to the dearest hubby for this sweet lil surprise. each year that passes by makes me realize there is still soooooooo much I wanna do. The to-do list is endless… I hope I get to do all in this lifetime. "
"Resemblance with the cake is uncanny", she captioned another picture she posted on her Instagram handle.
Earlier, Zarnish Khan tests positive for the coronavirus. The Yeh Dil Mera star shared the news while requesting her followers to stay home and safe.
Zarnish Khan tests positive for coronavirus 02:30 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
The entire world has been gripped by mounting concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus ...
