PAKvWI: West Indies maintain 1-0 lead with a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan

KINGSTON – The hosts register an epic one-wicket victory in the first Test against visitors at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Right-arm pacer Kemar Roach and young blood Jayden Seales, the man of the match, combined in a dramatic 17-run partnership which carried the Windies to a one-wicket win over Shaheens in the first cricket Test. Meanwhile, Roach termed his unbeaten 30 as the most important innings of his 66-test career. “By far, by far”, he stressed.

West Indies dismissed Pakistan for 203 in its second innings, a lead of 167 as earlier Seales took 5-55 - his first five-wicket haul in Test Cricket. The home team then slumped to 16-3 before a half-century by Jermaine Blackwood helped it advance to 111-6.

The match was in the balance when former captain Jason Holder was out to the last ball before the tea interval with the home team on 114-7, still 54 runs from victory.

During the second innings, Pakistan could only score 209 for 10 wickets loss. Babar Azam scored 55 off 160 and Abid Ali scored 34 off 66.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the attack, defending a modest target of 168 after they were dismissed in the morning session for 103. Afridi (4-50) and Hasan Ali (3-37) bowled almost 34 overs for team Green on the last day and shared seven wickets.

Pakistani pacer Hasan produced an outstanding all-around performance, securing 28 from 26 balls at No. 9 to help visitors go past 200 in the second innings before he was the last man out. He dropped Roach, as the pull shot carried directly to Hasan at deep square leg.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s captain said that they had to face the consequences of dropping catches during the last session of the game. Azam said dropping crucial catches changes the situation completely while the skipper hailed overall team performance.

The final game of two-match series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Sabina Park, Kingston on August 20.