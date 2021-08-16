Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?
The bold and beautiful actor-host Mathira have deleted all her photos and videos from her social media handles.
The 29-year-old star, who is an avid social media user, left her fans curious over her recent move.
Now, she has posted a story to tells her fans that the reason behind removing all the posts is solely religious as she deleted all posts in respect of Muharram.
"I have removed my pictures for something. These 10 days of Muharram are different for every person. I attend Majalis and all so I don't want my profile to have any pictures that are inappropriate for this month", she wrote.
Furthermore, she went on to say that everyone has their own moral values and requested all to refrain from throwing accusations and hate comments.
"Everyone has their own way of life, please stop questioning and accusing me," Mathira added. Currently, there are only 2 posts on Mathira's Instagram account.
Earlier, she was in the limelight as she expressed her views in a show hosted by Naumaan Ijaz. She gave her candid opinion about award shows and fame.
Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and ... 05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
The bold and beautiful Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she ...
