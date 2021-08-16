Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?
Share

The bold and beautiful actor-host Mathira have deleted all her photos and videos from her social media handles.

The 29-year-old star, who is an avid social media user, left her fans curious over her recent move.

Now, she has posted a story to tells her fans that the reason behind removing all the posts is solely religious as she deleted all posts in respect of Muharram.

"I have removed my pictures for something. These 10 days of Muharram are different for every person. I attend Majalis and all so I don't want my profile to have any pictures that are inappropriate for this month", she wrote.

Furthermore, she went on to say that everyone has their own moral values and requested all to refrain from throwing accusations and hate comments.

"Everyone has their own way of life, please stop questioning and accusing me," Mathira added. Currently, there are only 2 posts on Mathira's Instagram account.

Earlier, she was in the limelight as she expressed her views in a show hosted by Naumaan Ijaz. She gave her candid opinion about award shows and fame.

Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and ... 05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

The bold and beautiful Mathira has always stood out because of her confidence, boldness, and her attitude as she ...

More From This Category
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new ...
04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Zarnish Khan shares adorable photos of her ...
03:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani makes hilarious revelations in latest ...
03:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Ghana Ali and husband face severe backlash over ...
02:55 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr