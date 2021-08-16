Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
Web Desk
05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
TikToker Hareem Shah has delighted her massive fan following as her latest honeymoon video spread like wildfire, which is super adorable.

While the groom in question is still absent from the beautiful video, Shah is updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey while on her honeymoon.

In her recent posts, she is spotted having quality time as she enjoys her drink. The video is surely PDA filled and leaves the fans gushing over the cute encounter.

In the aforementioned video, Shah can be spotted in a pretty sky blue top while sipping her drink. As the video continues, someone smacks her and they both indulge in playful banter.

Moreover, Hareem had earlier revealed that she was on a flight and is travelling to Antalya.

Earlier, she caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

According to the rumours, Hareem has got married to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) minister. Shah's proclamation of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom.

Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

