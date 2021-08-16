Pakistan’s first e-taxi launched in Islamabad

The first environment-friendly taxi for northern areas of Pakistan was launched in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Clean Green Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam unveiled e-Taxi at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Shifting to e-taxi will cut Pakistan’s oil import by Rs2 billion, Aslam said, adding that the initiative will also provide economic benefits to drivers.

An official of the manufacturing company said that the tax could cover 250km distance once its battery is fully charged.

The company will also set up two charging units in Islamabad and Murree.