Pakistan’s first e-taxi launched in Islamabad

06:02 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s first e-taxi launched in Islamabad
Share

The first environment-friendly taxi for northern areas of Pakistan was launched in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Clean Green Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam unveiled e-Taxi at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Shifting to e-taxi will cut Pakistan’s oil import by Rs2 billion, Aslam said, adding that the initiative will also provide economic benefits to drivers.

An official of the manufacturing company said that the tax could cover 250km distance once its battery is fully charged.

The company will also set up two charging units in Islamabad and Murree.

Budget 2021-22: Pakistan slashes taxes on small, ... 01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday slashed sales tax on locally manufactured cars from 17 percent to ...

More From This Category
Fazl congratulates Taliban for 'victory' in ...
03:33 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as Supreme ...
01:41 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PIA suspends flight operation from Kabul amid ...
01:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Thatta man involved in raping the corpse of a ...
12:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran launches single national curriculum 'to ...
11:52 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reopens Torkham border for trade after ...
11:27 AM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral
05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr