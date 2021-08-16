SBP announces bank holidays for Ashura

06:31 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
SBP announces bank holidays for Ashura
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and its affiliated institutions will remain closed from 18 to 19 August 2021 on account of Ashura.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 18th and 19th August, 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) being 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, 1443 A.H. on the occasion of Ashura,” the central bank said in a press release.

The Muharramul Haram crescent had been sighted on August 9 and the first day of new Hijri year 1443 was observed on August 10.

The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the provincial capital for the upcoming days of Muharram.

In a notification issued last week, the Home Department announced that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed as a partial modification of a notification, permitting two people riding a motorcycle, which was issued last Saturday.

According to the notification, the modified orders shall be applicable for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021."

Strict SOPs issued for Ashura processions, ... 05:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – The Home Department of Sindh and Punjab has issued fresh guidelines for the Muharram processions and ...

