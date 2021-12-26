Pakistani man confesses to murdering American national ex-wife

Deceased’s corpse found from Lakki Marwat, cops say
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani man has admitted to killing his former wife, who was an American national, and burying her body in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Bannu Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) on Saturday revealed that the former husband of the deceased, Wajiha Swati, an American citizen of Pakistani origin, has confessed to killing her upon her arrival in the country as the two were involved in a property dispute.

The culprit was apprehended and is currently on a four-day physical remand after he was produced in a local court.

Rizwan reportedly had buried the body of his ex-wife after killing her in Dera Ismail Khan district. She was allegedly abducted in October.

Police lodged a case at the Morgah Police Station in Rawalpindi on a complaint of her eldest son Abdullah Mehdi. Officials revealed that they traced the number provided by the attorney of the plaintiff, however it was later found that she never used that number in the South Asian country.

The couple had reportedly separated but the accused claimed that he had not divorced his wife.

Rizwan also cooperated with the investigation team and came to the police station whenever called for questioning, per reports.

Earlier, the US embassy officials also met Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CCPO) and other officials to discuss the case. The police officials shared with the embassy officials the progress made so far in the investigation.

