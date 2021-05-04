British-Pakistani woman, 25, murdered in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – A British Pakistani woman, Mahira Zulfiqar, was found dead Monday at her rented house in Defence Housing Authority in Punjab capital.

SP Cantt. while speaking with a media reporter told that 25-year-old had returned to Lahore from Britain alone around two months back, and was staying with her friends Iqra and Zahir Jadoon in a rented place.

The woman’s friend was living in her adjoining room at the upper portion of the house. A domestic helper found her dead body when she went to clean the room.

He further added that as per the condition of the victim’s body, it seemed that she was strangled before getting shot while no evidence of abuse or resistance to a robbery has found yet.

Police also recovered her mobile phone and we have informed the parents and other family members of the deceased who lived in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan, he further told.

Reports in local media also suggest that friends of Mahira, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt, wanted to marry her but she refused to tie the knot with both of them due to which she feared for her life.

Four suspects have been nominated in the case, including 26-year-old deceased’s friends Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt, and two unknown accused.

Meanwhile, police have collected all evidence are investigating the murder from different angles. The postmortem report will remove the lid from the hidden facts.