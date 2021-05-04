Pakistan notifies Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 4 May, 2021
Pakistan notifies Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
ISLAMABAD – The interior ministry has announced the Eidul Fitr holidays in the country from May 10 to 15.

The announcement for the week-long Eid holidays has been based on the recommendations of Pakistan’s top monitoring body and with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre also announced 'Stay Home Stay Safe' strategy for mobility control from May 8 to 16 to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

All markets, businesses, and shops will also remain closed, except for essential services such as grocery stores, medical stores, hospitals, vaccination centres, vegetable, fruit, and meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, and media houses.

As of Tuesday, at least 161 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,377 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,310 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 837,523.

