Light rain turns weather cold in Lahore

Lahore – Light drizzle in parts of the country’s cultural capital earlier Sunday turned the weather cold however fog is likely to prevail in a few plain areas of Punjab.

According to the Met Office, irregular rain is expected in the metropolis throughout the day. The minimum temperature earlier today was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, intensity in fog and smog has also been witnessed in the provincial capital and its outskirts.

Rain in Sahiwal, Vehari, Lodhran, Jhang, Fort Abbas, Arifwala, Gojra, Pakpattan, and other areas of southern Punjab made the weather chillier.

The country’s largest city Karachi woke up to a pleasant and cloudy sky. The Met Office has forecast light showers in several parts of the metropolis.

Snowfall is also expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, central and south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. Heavy machinery has been dispatched to the mountainous areas in case roads are blocked because of snow, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Cloudy weather with chances of downpour and light snow is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula.