Hania Aamir leaves fans speechless with fabulous dance moves
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir leaves fans speechless with fabulous dance moves
Share

Lollywood star Hania Aamir has left her fans swooned with stunning dance moves at a wedding event.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star was recently spotted dancing her heart out at a wedding. The 24-year-old who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Earlier, the Janaan star stepped back from being active after the trolling intensified but now she is back to being active on her social media handles.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.

Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral 04:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

Lollywood's Hania Aamir was recently spotted dancing her heart out at model Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia's wedding ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by ...
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish ...
01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Celebrities spotted enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali ...
01:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow ...
01:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Pakistani cricketers, politicians rejoice victory ...
11:27 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Celebrities welcome PTI govt's move to help ...
11:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr