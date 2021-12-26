Hania Aamir leaves fans speechless with fabulous dance moves

Lollywood star Hania Aamir has left her fans swooned with stunning dance moves at a wedding event.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star was recently spotted dancing her heart out at a wedding. The 24-year-old who is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills but is always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Earlier, the Janaan star stepped back from being active after the trolling intensified but now she is back to being active on her social media handles.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'.