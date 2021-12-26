Celebrities spotted enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert in Karachi

Known Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed in a live concert in Karachi.

As always, the singer amazed the audience with his powerful and melodious voice. The event was attended by many celebrities including Javaid Sheikh, Faysal Quraishi, Abdullah Kadwani, Saba Faisal, Bushra Ansari, Sanam Jung, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha and many others.

In a video circulating on the social media, the Pakistani stars can be seen enjoying the performance of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Watch here the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)