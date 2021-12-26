Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife
Pakistani star Humayun Saeed Saturday took to Instagram and posted a lovely birthday note for his wife Samina.
Humayun and his wife Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo has been each other’s strongest support.
Humayun uploaded a throwback picture with his better-half, penning down an endearing note, have a look!
“Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness. Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much! p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @Saminahumayunsaeed.”
View this post on Instagram
