Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed Saturday took to Instagram and posted a lovely birthday note for his wife Samina.

Humayun and his wife Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo has been each other’s strongest support.

Humayun uploaded a throwback picture with his better-half, penning down an endearing note, have a look!

“Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness. Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much! p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @Saminahumayunsaeed.”

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film star Humayun Saeed has received a Golden Visa from the UAE government.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor shared the news on Instagram and shared a picture of receiving his new visa from an official of the Gulf country.