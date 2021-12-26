Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife
Share

Pakistani star Humayun Saeed Saturday took to Instagram and posted a lovely birthday note for his wife Samina.

Humayun and his wife Samina are one of the most powerful couples in the industry, with both having a number of successful production credits under their belt. The power-duo has been each other’s strongest support.

Humayun uploaded a throwback picture with his better-half, penning down an endearing note, have a look!

“Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness. Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much! p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @Saminahumayunsaeed.”

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film star Humayun Saeed has received a Golden Visa from the UAE government.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor shared the news on Instagram and shared a picture of receiving his new visa from an official of the Gulf country.

Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa 06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film star Humayun Saeed has received a Golden Visa from the UAE government. The Meray Pass ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by ...
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Celebrities spotted enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali ...
01:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir leaves fans speechless with fabulous ...
12:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Celebrities welcome PTI govt's move to help ...
11:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with ...
10:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Kubra Khan’s magic trick video will leave you ...
10:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr