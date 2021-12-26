PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow leopards making comeback in GB

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the strict policy of the incumbent government to protect the natural habitat of wildlife especially snow leopards.

The premier shared clips of snow leopards on his official Twitter handle. Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB, PM wrote.

Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB pic.twitter.com/M8OZEwKs1C — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

In one of the footage, a big cat, native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, can be spotted roaming and roaring over the snowy mountains in the Khaplu area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Khan said, “MashaAllah the numbers [of snow leopards] are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat”.

Have been sent more videos of snow leopards taken this year. MashaAllah the numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/0OLSxgQACI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

Around 8,000 big cats are believed to be left in the wild worldwide, and fewer than 400 of them are present in Pakistan, including the GB region.

The four-legged carnivore evolved to live in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Their thick white-gray coat spotted with large black rosettes blends in perfectly with steep and rocky, high cliffs.

The animals rendered them almost invisible in their surroundings with the help of their incredible natural camouflage. They are also known as ‘ghosts of mountains’.

These animals’ habitat range extends across the mountainous regions of 12 countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. At least more than 70 percent of snow leopard habitat remains unexplored. Home range