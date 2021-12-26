PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow leopards making comeback in GB

Premier shares rare footage of shy snow leopard in GB
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
PM Imran appreciates conservation efforts as snow leopards making comeback in GB
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the strict policy of the incumbent government to protect the natural habitat of wildlife especially snow leopards.

The premier shared clips of snow leopards on his official Twitter handle. Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB, PM wrote.

In one of the footage, a big cat, native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, can be spotted roaming and roaring over the snowy mountains in the Khaplu area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Khan said, “MashaAllah the numbers [of snow leopards] are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat”.

Around 8,000 big cats are believed to be left in the wild worldwide, and fewer than 400 of them are present in Pakistan, including the GB region.

The four-legged carnivore evolved to live in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Their thick white-gray coat spotted with large black rosettes blends in perfectly with steep and rocky, high cliffs.

The animals rendered them almost invisible in their surroundings with the help of their incredible natural camouflage. They are also known as ‘ghosts of mountains’.

WATCH – Another Himalayan Brown Bear spotted in ... 05:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

SKARDU – WWF-Pakistan, which works in the field of wilderness preservation, has shared a glimpse of the life of a ...

These animals’ habitat range extends across the mountainous regions of 12 countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.  At least more than 70 percent of snow leopard habitat remains unexplored. Home range

More From This Category
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by ...
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Pakistani cricketers, politicians rejoice victory ...
11:27 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir leaves fans speechless with fabulous ...
12:50 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
Light rain turns weather cold in Lahore
11:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Pakistani man confesses to murdering American ...
10:49 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 358 new infections, 2 ...
10:24 AM | 26 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake
01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr