WhatsApp rolling out in-app directory feature that will let you search businesses nearby
WhatsApp will let its users search for businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants near their location
Share
MENLO PARK – Facebook-owned, one of the most widely used instant messaging services, Whatsapp is piloting a new business directory that will help users to find local shops and services within the application.
With the next update, the messaging service has eyed e-commerce that has become an increasingly important part of its parent company in recent times.
The new feature is only available in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is not available in most developed countries, but reports claimed that it will be available in a future update for all states.
Reports also mentioned that the new business finding feature will be available to both iOS and Android users. It will be helpful for the app users to search for accommodation, eateries, clothing stores.
A tech portal named WABetaInfo claimed that there will be a new section of Businesses Nearby when you search for something within the texting app. It also added that the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice.
WhatsApp’s new feature to let users transfer ... 11:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow users to transfer their chats from iPhones to Android ...
In a future update of WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is also planning to introduce the same redesigned page for Contact Info.
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- WhatsApp rolling out in-app directory feature that will let you ...12:17 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Light rain turns weather cold in Lahore11:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani man confesses to murdering American national ex-wife10:49 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 358 new infections, 2 deaths in a day10:24 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passes away in Islamabad09:46 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with new funny video10:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Kubra Khan’s magic trick video will leave you in fits10:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding father on his birth ...06:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021