WhatsApp rolling out in-app directory feature that will let you search businesses nearby

WhatsApp will let its users search for businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants near their location
12:17 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
MENLO PARK – Facebook-owned, one of the most widely used instant messaging services, Whatsapp is piloting a new business directory that will help users to find local shops and services within the application.

With the next update, the messaging service has eyed e-commerce that has become an increasingly important part of its parent company in recent times.

The new feature is only available in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is not available in most developed countries, but reports claimed that it will be available in a future update for all states.

Reports also mentioned that the new business finding feature will be available to both iOS and Android users. It will be helpful for the app users to search for accommodation, eateries, clothing stores.

A tech portal named WABetaInfo claimed that there will be a new section of Businesses Nearby when you search for something within the texting app. It also added that the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice.

In a future update of WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is also planning to introduce the same redesigned page for Contact Info.

